White House defends restrictions as protesters gather at airports across US

WASHINGTON — The White House on Sunday defended President Donald Trump’s immigration restrictions, as protests against the order spread throughout the country. Some Republicans in Congress publiclyopposed the changes amid legal challenges to the order banning travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries, but top congressional Republicans remain largely behind the new president.

In a background call with reporters, a senior administration official declared the order’s implementation “a massive success story,” saying it had been done “seamlessly and with extraordinary professionalism.”

But there was confusion at airports around the world, and late Sunday the administration appeared to walk back how the order would apply to certain groups, such as legal permanent U.S. residents. The sevennations affected are Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.

White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus said that other countries could be added to the list.

Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly issued a statement Sunday saying that, absent information indicating a serious threat to public safety and welfare, residency would be a “dispositive factor in our case-by-case determination.” That means citizens of the seven countries who hold permanent U.S. green cards will be allowed to re-enter the U.S. Officials had previously said they would be barred from returning. It remainsunclear what kind of additional screening they will now face.

Trump’s order, which also suspends refugee admissions for 120 days and indefinitely bars the processing of refugees from Syria, sparked protests and denunciations from Democrats and a handful of Republicans.Many have accused the administration of rushing to implement the changes, resulting in panic and confusion at the nation’s airports.

“You have an extreme vetting proposal that didn’t get the vetting it should have had,” said Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, who urged the new president to “slow down” and work with lawmakers on how best to tightenscreening for foreigners who enter the United States.

“In my view, we ought to all take a deep breath and come up with something that makes sense for our national security” and reflects the fact that “America’s always been a welcoming home for refugees andimmigrants,” he said.

The attorneys general from 15 states and the District of Columbia said in a joint statement they would work together to fight to ensure the federal government respected the Constitution.

The officials that signed the statement represent California, New York, Pennsylvania, Washington, Massachusetts, Hawaii, Virginia, Vermont, Oregon, Connecticut, New Mexico, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Illinois and theDistrict of Columbia.

As of Sunday afternoon, one legal permanent resident had been denied entry to the country as a result of the order, according to a federal law enforcement official. The official was not permitted to discuss theorder’s impact publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

White House adviser Kellyanne Conway said the changes were “a small price to pay” to keep the nation safe.

The president, meanwhile, defended his actions, insisting it was “not a Muslim ban, as the media is falsely reporting.”

“This is not about religion — this is about terror and keeping our country safe,” he said.

Trump also said he has “tremendous feeling” for the people fleeing the bloody civil war in Syria and vowed to “find ways to help all those who are suffering.”

The developments came a day after a federal judge in New York issued an emergency order temporarily barring the United States from deporting people from the seven majority Muslim nations subject to Trump’s90-day travel ban.

The court barred U.S. border agents from removing anyone who arrived in the U.S. with a valid visa from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen. It also covered anyone with an approved refugeeapplication.

The Department of Homeland Security on Sunday said the court ruling would not affect the overall implementation of the White House order.

“President Trump’s executive orders remain in place — prohibited travel will remain prohibited, and the U.S. government retains its right to revoke visas at any time if required for national security or public safety,”the department said in a statement.

Critics described confusion and said an untold number of travelers were being held in legal limbo because of ill-defined procedures. Others were released.

Lawyers manned tables at New York’s Kennedy Airport to help families whose loved ones had been detained, and some 150 Chicago-area lawyers showed up at O’Hare Airport after getting an email seeking legal aidfor travelers.

By Sunday evening, officials said nearly all of those who had been detained were free or soon would be, but the status of some travelers was unclear. The released included nine people held at Dallas-Fort WorthInternational Airport, Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings’ office said.

Meanwhile, protests continued across the country Sunday, from smaller airports like Rapid City Regional Airport in South Dakota to one of the nation’s busiest, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.