Women arrested after topless protest at Trump’s polling place, police say

Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally, Friday, Nov. 4, 2016. (Evan Vucci/The Associated Press)

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Police say they arrested two women after they took off their tops in protest at the Manhattan polling place used by Donald Trump.

The disruption occurred Tuesday morning at a grade school gym about two hours before Trump arrived.

The women began shouting and took off their tops to reveal anti-Trump slogans painted across their bare chests before police escorted then away.

They were released after being given summonses for electioneering, a violation of rules outlawing political activity at polls.

 