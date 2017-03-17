Clark commissioners to consider adding 2 members to marijuana panel

The Clark County Commission on Tuesday will consider adding two at-large member to its new marijuana advisory panel.

Commissioners selected the Green Ribbon Panel’s original 12 members earlier this month. Representatives for the Nevada Resort Association, the Nevada Gaming Control Commission and marijuana dispensaries were among those chosen.

The remaining applicants, about 70, will be considered as candidates for the at-large seats.

“There’s a couple people that feel like they have a lot to offer to the committee, and if there’s an appetite to add them to committee the commission may do that,” County Commission Chairman Steve Sisolak said.

The Green Ribbon Panel will set policies regarding land use and licensing of retail marijuana establishments and recommend proposed changes to zoning and business license codes. Its first meeting is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on March 27 at the County Building Department, 4701 W. Russell Road, Las Vegas.

Recreational marijuana sales are expected to begin in Nevada on July 1. Possession became legal on Jan. 1 after voters approved ballot Question 2 in November.

