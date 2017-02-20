Clark County Commission may create marijuana panel

Clark County commissioners are set to consider creating a “Green Ribbon Panel” to help shape local laws and policies for Nevada’s blooming recreational marijuana industry.

During their regular Tuesday meeting, the commissioners will consider forming the board and begin taking applications.

Suggested members include representatives from the Nevada Resort Association, the recreational marijuana industry, the Southern Nevada Health District and the county’s major cities.

“We wanted people with a certain degree of expertise in particular areas,” said Commission Chairman Steve Sisolak, who suggested creating the panel. “We’re trying to get all affected parties in there.”

Recreational marijuana became legal in Nevada on Jan. 1, and retail sales are expected to start later this year.

Contact Michael Scott Davidson at sdavidson@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3861. Follow @davidsonlvrj on Twitter.