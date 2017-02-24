Clark County looking for members to serve on marijuana panel

Clark County is accepting applications for its recreational marijuana panel.

The “Green Ribbon Panel” will help the county shape is policies regarding land use and licensing of retail marijuana establishments and make recommendations to the County Commission for proposed changes to zoning and business license codes.

The panel will have 12 members and include one person from the following categories: Nevada Gaming Control Board or Commission, Nevada Resort Association, Nevada Retail Association, resort hotel, “local interest” hotel, marijuana dispensary, vertically integrated cultivation, standalone cultivation, laboratory testing, production, marijuana patient advocate and a member with industry association.

Anyone wishing to serve on the panel must complete an application by 5 p.m. Tuesday. Applications must be submitted via email to BLoutreach@ClarkCountyNV.gov.

Recreational marijuana became legal in Nevada on Jan. 1, and retail sales are expected to start this year.

Contact Michael Scott Davidson at sdavidson@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3861. Follow @davidsonlvrj on Twitter.