More than 60 apply to join Clark County marijuana panel

More than 60 people threw their names into the mix to be on Clark County’s marijuana advisory panel.

Dubbed the “Green Ribbon Panel,” the board will set policies regarding land use and licensing of retail marijuana establishments and make recommendations to the County Commission for proposed changes to zoning and business license codes. The list of applicants was posted on the county website Thursday.

For Nevadans, marijuana possession became legal on Jan. 1 thanks to ballot Question 2, which passed by a 55-45 percent margin. Sales are expected to begin on July 1.

Notable applicants for the panel include:

Andy Abboud, Las Vegas Sands vice president of government relations; Las Vegas Sands Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson was the largest donor to the No on 2 campaign.

Tony Alamo, Nevada Gaming Commission chairman

Joe Brezny, former spokesman for the pro-marijuana Yes on 2 campaign

Virginia Valentine, Nevada Resort Association president

Armen Yemenidjian, founder of Essence Cannabis Dispensaries in Las Vegas

Brian Stedeford, Cosmopolitan vice president of internal audit

County commissioners will sift through the 65 applicants and decide on the final 12 members of the panel at County Commission meeting on Tuesday.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson.

