Nearly 8,000 customers are without power in the south valley Thursday night.

As of 8:30 p.m., NV Energy reports about 7,800 customers don’t have power near South Decatur Boulevard and West Cactus Avenue in the Southern Highlands community because of equipment issues. The energy provider expects power to be restored by 9:45 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

