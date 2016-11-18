Power restored to most of 15,000 southeast valley residents affected by outage

Power has been restored after outages affected more than 15,000 customers in part of southeast Las Vegas Valley early Friday morning.

NV Energy reported the outages were because of equipment issues. Some areas were without power for about 90 minutes while crews rerouted power from other transformers.

The outages spanned a stretch of Boulder Highway near East Tropicana Avenue as well as areas near South Nellis Boulevard and between East Sahara Avenue and East Flamingo Road.

