Power’s been restored after a large outage in the south valley Thursday night.

The outage was caused by equipment issues, NV Energy reported, and crews returned power to residents by 10:30 p.m.

About 8:30 p.m., NV Energy reported about 7,800 customers were without power near South Decatur Boulevard and West Cactus Avenue in the Southern Highlands community.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.