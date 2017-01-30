Protesters rally at McCarran against Trump travel ban on immigrants, refugees

More than 100 protesters demonstrated inside a McCarran International Airport terminal Sunday against the Trump administration’s travel ban on immigrants and refugees from seven countries.

They carried signs reading, “What happened to #All Lives Matter,” “First they come for the Muslims,” and “Expect Us Again.” The chanted, “Hey, hey. Ho, ho. Donald Trump has got to go,” and “Never again is happening now.” At about 5 p.m., after about two hours of marching, protesters sat on the ground and said they wouldn’t leave until they’d spoken to airport officials.

Trump’s executive order would keep refugees, and anyone else from Iraq, Iran, Syria, Somalia, Sudan or Yemen from entering the United States for 90 days and calls for the complete suspension of Syrian refugees for an undefined period. A federal judge in Brooklyn issued an emergency stay Saturday evening, halting the threat of deportations.

It was the second day protesters had gathered at the airport, but Saturday’s demonstration was scuttled for lack of permits. On Sunday, about 10 Metropolitan Police Department officers stood watch over the protest but did not interfere.

Several Democratic officials joined the protesters in opposing the ban, but Nevada Republican officials expressed the need for stronger borders.

“As long as it takes, we need to come out here and fight,” U.S. Rep. Ruben Kihuen, D-Nev., told the crowd gathered at Terminal 3, which handles international flights. State Sen. Aaron Ford, D-Las Vegas, also spoke to demonstrators.

Speaking through a megaphone, immigration lawyer Hardeep Sull told the crowd. “We do not shun people off our borders.”

Away from the airport, Clark County Commission Chairman Steve Sisolak, a Democrat, said Sunday that he opposes any ban of immigrants and refugees.

“I’m in favor of vetting individuals that are coming here… but I am not in favor of a ban on any country,” he said.

Sisolak said he hadn’t read the executive order, but had been following news coverage about it. He noted the detention of a Henderson couple for roughly 10 hours at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport on Saturday while returning from a trip to Iran for their son’s wedding. The couple are legal residents.

“I understand the president is anxious to get things done, but I urge thoughtfulness in doing so,” Sisolak said. “There are unintended consequences to what he’s doing currently and innocent people have been caught up in this executive order.”

On Sunday, Viridiana Vidal, an immigration activist and Nevada state director for the political group America’s Voice, reiterated what McCarran airport officials had confirmed the day before: that no one had been detained there because of the executive action.

In an emailed statement, Vidal acknowledged that a couple from Syria had been held longer than usual on Saturday, but wasn’t detained.

In the statement, Vidal said the American Civil Liberties Union’s Nevada chapter was continuing efforts to talk to officials and aid immigrants or foreigners.

Assemblyman Chris Edwards, R-Las Vegas, said Sunday that he thinks the stay granted by Judge Ann Donnelly of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York “disregards the safety of Americans.”

On Saturday, Edwards said he’d support the Trump administration if it decided green card holders from the seven affected countries needed to be barred temporarily. As the Trump administration began to soften its stance on the green card holder issue, Edwards said Sunday that he believes that policy makes sense as long as the residents are “properly vetted.”

“I think it needs to be constantly emphasized — the thing they’re trying to do is keep the bad guys out,” Edwards said. “I think it would be nice if all of these radicals on the left would give it some time to work.”

State Sen. Pete Goicoechea, R-Eureka, said he hasn’t sorted through the Trump order’s complexities and will wait for it to “come a little bit farther” before commenting in depth. Nevertheless, he said the United States needs “to tighten up our borders and our vetting process.”

“You have to make sure the people coming in with these green cards and visas are who they say they are,” he said.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.