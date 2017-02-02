Posted 

Public forum on unreliable police drug test kits planned Feb. 16 in Las Vegas

Former Clark County public defender Laurie Diefenbach is shown at the Review-Journal offices at 1111 W. Bonanza Road in Las Vegas on Monday, Oct. 10, 2016. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Judge Joe Bonaventure, seen in 2014. (Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police officer Manuel Papazian uses a drug test kit to confirm for marijuana at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Downtown Area Command on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

A male suspect is detained by a Las Vegas police officer during a disturbance call on Las Vegas Boulevard on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Las Vegas police officer Carlos Acevedo speaks to a man detained for trespassing on Las Vegas Boulevard North on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco)

By PROPUBLICA and REVIEWJOURNAL.COM

The Las Vegas Review-Journal and ProPublica will host a public forum on unreliable police drug test kits in Las Vegas on Feb. 16.

The event is based on a recent investigation about how the Las Vegas criminal justice system uses $2 roadside drug kits to jail thousands of people annually — years after the city’s police crime lab flagged them for producing false positives.

The free event is from 6:30-8 p.m. in Greenspun Hall on the UNLV campus. The event, titled “Unreliable and Unchallenged,” will explain how the kits came into use in Las Vegas, why judges continue to effectively allow them, and explore the consequences.

Speakers include Chief Judge of the Las Vegas Justice Court Joe Bonaventure, Amy Albritton, victim of a wrongful conviction in Houston, Tex., where the tests are also used, and Laurie Diefenbach, a member of Nevada Attorneys for Criminal Justice. The event will be moderated by ProPublica reporter Ryan Gabrielson.

RSVP for the event here.

 
 