Rancho Drive back open after unrelated accidents near Texas Station

Two crashes, unrelated and minutes apart, closed a portion of North Rancho Drive late Monday night into early Tuesday morning. By 2:30 a.m., the scene was cleaned up and Rancho was back open.

Four vehicles were involved in a crash on northbound Rancho near Coran Lane just south of the Texas Station about 11:30 p.m. Monday.

On the other side of the median in Rancho’s southbound lanes near Coran, a silver sedan was involved in a crash with a motorcycle. Both accidents occurred within 10 minutes of each other.

Glass, plastic and other debris littered the northbound Rancho lanes and nearby sidewalk. The northbound silver sedan’s hood was crushed.

A motorcycle driver was injured, but was expected to survive the injuries, said Lt. David Gordon, with Metropolitan Police Department. Nobody was hurt in the northbound Rancho lanes crash, he said.

The two crashes were unrelated, Gordon said.

