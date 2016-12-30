Rio to try restoring power to part of Masquerade Tower

The Rio will attempt Friday to restore power to the first 20 floors of the Masquerade Tower after a major Thursday morning outage left part of the all-suite resort in the dark.

If the generators can safely sustain power in the lower half of the tower’s 500 rooms, guests will be allowed to return in time for New Year’s Eve. The remaining floors will stay dark until “quite a while” after the holiday, Caesars Entertainment spokesman Rich Broome said.

The tower’s secondary generator shorted out about 7:30 a.m. Thursday when water from the tower’s fire sprinkler system seeped into its electrical conduit, according to Broome. About 900 rooms were evacuated as a result.

The outage occurred one day after a fire in a service elevator prompted a 400-room evacuation. Wednesday’s fire was also caused by water seeping into an electrical conduit.

Most guests were relocated to the resort’s original Ipanema Tower or to the eight other Caesars Entertainment properties on the Strip. Broome said Caesars was open to working with competing hotels to house guests if power can’t be restored by Friday night.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.