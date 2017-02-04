Posted 

MGM launches new Las Vegas emojis

MGM Resorts International launched a "Las Vegas Stickers Pack"

By JOHN PRZYBYS
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

MGM Resorts International recently unveiled what it called Las Vegas’ first “resort-branded emoji sticker pack.”

The download allows smartphone users to include in messages emoji that refer to MGM Resorts properties as well as Red Rock Canyon, the famous Las Vegas “Welcome” sign and other local landmarks.

MGM Resorts says its app has been downloaded more than 294,000 times since December, and that the content has been shared more than 1.4 million times.

That’s impressive. But we think tourists also might find emoji representing a few other aspects of a visit to Las Vegas useful. Emoji, maybe, like these …

I can’t believe I paid for parking on the Strip.

I got drunk and missed my flight home.

I thought I could catch a Raiders game here.

I just saw Elvis.

I need liposuction after these buffets.

 

 