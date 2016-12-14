Now you can stream live video from Twitter

LOS ANGELES — Twitter users can now start streaming live video right from within the service’s mobile apps. Periscope and Twitter announced a closer integration of the two services Wednesday that brings live broadcasting to the Twitter iOS and Android apps.

“We started Periscope because we wanted to give people the superpower to share live video with an audience,” said Periscope CEO Kayvon Beykpour in a statement. “Bringing this capability directly into the Twitter app is an important step because it brings that superpower to the hundreds of millions of people who use Twitter.”

Twitter acquired Periscope in early 2015, and has gradually worked to integrate both services more closely. Earlier this year, the company added the ability to watch Periscope live streams directly within Twitter’s app.

Giving every Twitter user the option to broadcast could further boost live video on Twitter. The company has spent significant money and resources on live video streaming in recent months, efforts that also include weekly broadcasts of NFL games.

At the same time, Periscope has built out its own live streaming capabilities, and for example added the ability to live stream from studio feeds and other sources within the Periscope app.

Perhaps to signal that this isn’t a first step toward Twitter swallowing Periscope as a whole, the Periscope team wrote on Thursday that its own apps aren’t being made obsolete by the new integration.

“From the map and global feed to featured and suggested channels, our apps and web player on Periscope.tv remain the best place to search and discover Periscope content.”