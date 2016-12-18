Some Las Vegas Valley post offices open Sunday to handle holiday mailing rush

The clock is ticking toward Christmas, and the U.S. Postal Service will be open Sunday to help usher out those last packages ahead of the busiest mailing day of the year.

More than 611 million pieces of mail are expected to be mailed Monday, with the Postal Service processing about 7,000 pieces of mail per second.

More than 5 million people are expected to visit a post office nationwide on Monday — twice the normal number.

To help handle the volume, the following Postal Service offices will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday for all retail services.

Summerlin Station, 1611 Spring Gate Lane

Spring Valley Station, 3375 S. Rainbow Blvd.

Silverado Station, 455 E. Pebble Road

Meadow Mesa Station, 4904 Camino Al Norte, North Las Vegas

Valle Verde Station, 2722 N. Green Valley Parkway, Henderson

The Postal Service’s recommended deadlines to ensure that deliveries are made in time for Christmas are Tuesday first-class mail; Wednesday for Priority Mail and Friday for Priority Mail Express.