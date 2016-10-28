Posted Updated 

Southern Nevada motorists warned to watch out for wild horses, burros as longer nights loom

web1_burro-roundup-aug09-16dc_014_7291228.jpgBuy Photo
Captured wild burros are kept at Oliver Ranch near Red Rock Canyon National Recreation Area in Las Vegas on Monday, Aug. 8, 2016. The Bureau of Land Management is currently rounding up some of the animals due to safety and restoration concerns. Daniel Clark/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @DanJClarkPhoto

web1_burro-roundup-aug09-16dc_009_7291228.jpg
A wild burro crosses Bonnie Springs Road near Red Rock Canyon National Recreation Area on Monday, Area in Las Vegas on Monday, Aug. 8, 2016. The Bureau of Land Management is currently rounding up some of the animals due to safety and restoration concerns. Daniel Clark/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @DanJClarkPhoto

web1_burro-roundup-aug09-16dc_002_7291228.jpg
A burro crossing sign warns motorists along Blue Diamond Road near Red Rock Canyon National Recreation Area in Las Vegas on Monday, Aug. 8, 2016. The Bureau of Land Management is currently rounding up some of the animals due to safety and restoration concerns. Daniel Clark/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @DanJClarkPhoto

web1_sandoval-horses_042616ca_002_7291228.jpg
A herd of wild horses graze in Mound House, Nev., on Tuesday, April 26, 2016. Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval is pursuing legal options to force the federal government to fund management of the state's wild horse population. Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal

web1_burro-roundup-aug09-16dc_008_7291228.jpg
Wild burros graze along the side of Bonnie Springs Road near Red Rock Canyon National Recreation Area in Las Vegas on Monday, Aug. 8, 2016. The Bureau of Land Management is currently rounding up some of the animals due to safety and restoration concerns. Daniel Clark/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @DanJClarkPhoto

web1_burro-roundup-aug09-16dc_007_7291228.jpg
A wild burro grazes along the side of Bonnie Springs Road near Red Rock Canyon National Recreation Area in Las Vegas on Monday, Aug. 8, 2016. The Bureau of Land Management is currently rounding up some of the animals due to safety and restoration concerns. Daniel Clark/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @DanJClarkPhoto

web1_burro-roundup-aug09-16dc_006_7291228.jpg
A wild burro grazes along the side of Bonnie Springs Road near Red Rock Canyon National Recreation Area in Las Vegas on Monday, Aug. 8, 2016. The Bureau of Land Management is currently rounding up some of the animals due to safety and restoration concerns. Daniel Clark/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @DanJClarkPhoto

web1_burro-roundup-aug09-16dc_005_7291228.jpg
Wild burros graze along the side of Bonnie Springs Road near Red Rock Canyon National Recreation Area in Las Vegas on Monday, Aug. 8, 2016. The Bureau of Land Management is currently rounding up some of the animals due to safety and restoration concerns. Daniel Clark/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @DanJClarkPhoto

web1_burro-roundup-aug09-16dc_003_7291228.jpg
Wild burros graze along the side of Bonnie Springs Road near Red Rock Canyon National Recreation Area in Las Vegas on Monday, Aug. 8, 2016. The Bureau of Land Management is currently rounding up some of the animals due to safety and restoration concerns. Daniel Clark/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @DanJClarkPhoto

web1_burro-roundup-aug09-16dc_001_7291228.jpg
A burro crossing sign warns motorists along Blue Diamond Road near Red Rock Canyon National Recreation Area in Las Vegas on Monday, Aug. 8, 2016. The Bureau of Land Management is currently rounding up some of the animals due to safety and restoration concerns. Daniel Clark/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @DanJClarkPhoto

web1_sandoval-horses_042616ca_013_7291228.jpg
A herd of wild horses graze in Mound House, Nev., on Tuesday, April 26, 2016. Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval is pursuing legal options to force the federal government to fund management of the state's wild horse population. Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal

web1_sandoval-horses_042616ca_009_7291228.jpg
A herd of wild horses graze in Mound House, Nev., on Tuesday, April 26, 2016. Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval is pursuing legal options to force the federal government to fund management of the state's wild horse population. Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal

web1_sandoval-horses_042616ca_008_7291228.jpg
A herd of wild horses graze in Mound House, Nev., on Tuesday, April 26, 2016. Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval is pursuing legal options to force the federal government to fund management of the state's wild horse population. Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal

web1_sandoval-horses_042616ca_005_7291228.jpg
A herd of wild horses graze in Mound House, Nev., on Tuesday, April 26, 2016. Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval is pursuing legal options to force the federal government to fund management of the state's wild horse population. Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal

web1_sandoval-horses_042616ca_004_7291228.jpg
A herd of wild horses graze in Mound House, Nev., on Tuesday, April 26, 2016. Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval is pursuing legal options to force the federal government to fund management of the state's wild horse population. Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal

By JESSICA TERRONES
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Motorists should watch out for wild horses and burros along roadways due to the coming end of daylight saving time bringing earlier darkness and lower visibility to Southern Nevada, the Bureau of Land Management’s Southern Nevada District Office advised in a news release Friday.

In the past, several wild horses and burros have been hit and killed, or sustained injuries leading to euthanization. The animals can wander onto the road creating a safety hazard to themselves and for motorists. These areas include State Route 159, State Route 160, and Lee, Kyle, and Cold Creek roads.

Two burros were struck and killed on State Route 160 south of Pahrump in the past month, the release said. BLM advises anyone who has hit a wild burro or horse with their vehicle to call 911.

“One of the biggest problems is people stopping to see the wild horses and burros and feeding them,” said Tabitha Romero, BLM horse and burro technician. “Now some of the wild horses and burros stay alongside the road waiting for food.”

Feeding and interacting with the wild horses or burros is illegal and makes the animals associate vehicles with food, the release said.

Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. Nov. 6.

Contact Jessica Terrones at jterrones@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @JessATerrones on Twitter.

 