Posted Updated 

Suzanne Somers, musical acts entertain Best of Las Vegas Awards

Suzanne Somers performs during the Best of Las Vegas Show at The Venetian Las Vegas hotel-casino on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016. Loren Townsley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @lorentownsley

SEXXY The Show dancers perform during the Best of Las Vegas Show at The Venetian Las Vegas hotel-casino on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016. Loren Townsley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @lorentownsley

Clint Holmes, from right, and Kelly Clinton present an award to the Mob Museum during the Best of Las Vegas Show at The Venetian Las Vegas hotel-casino on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016. Loren Townsley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @lorentownsley

Paul Johnson, left, and Deidre Lang, from the Rock of Ages show, perform during the Best of Las Vegas Show at The Venetian Las Vegas hotel-casino on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016. Loren Townsley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @lorentownsley

Suzanne Somers performs during the Best of Las Vegas Show at The Venetian Las Vegas hotel-casino on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016. Loren Townsley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @lorentownsley

Reva Rice, left, performs during the Best of Las Vegas Show at The Venetian Las Vegas hotel-casino on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016. Loren Townsley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @lorentownsley

Derek Adams, center, performs the can-can with backup dancers during the Best of Las Vegas Show at The Venetian Las Vegas hotel-casino on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016. Loren Townsley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @lorentownsley

Derek Adams performs during the Best of Las Vegas Show at The Venetian Las Vegas hotel-casino on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016. Loren Townsley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @lorentownsley

Clint Holmes, from right, and Kelly Clinton speak during the Best of Las Vegas Show at The Venetian Las Vegas hotel-casino on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016. Loren Townsley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @lorentownsley

Carrot Top speaks during the Best of Las Vegas Show at The Venetian Las Vegas hotel-casino on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016. Loren Townsley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @lorentownsley

Robin Leach speaks during the Best of Las Vegas Show at The Venetian Las Vegas hotel-casino on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016. Loren Townsley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @lorentownsley

Pia Zadora speaks during the Best of Las Vegas Show at The Venetian Las Vegas hotel-casino on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016. Loren Townsley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @lorentownsley

Toby Allen, right, and Andrew Tierney, from the Human Nature show, perform during the Best of Las Vegas Show at The Venetian Las Vegas hotel-casino on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016. Loren Townsley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @lorentownsley

Bryan Cheatham, from the Chippendales, performs during the Best of Las Vegas Show at The Venetian Las Vegas hotel-casino on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016. Loren Townsley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @lorentownsley

Steve Connolly, left, presents UNLV's mascot, Hey Reb, an award during the Best of Las Vegas Show at The Venetian Las Vegas hotel-casino on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016. Loren Townsley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @lorentownsley

Nathan Burton speaks during the Best of Las Vegas Show at The Venetian Las Vegas hotel-casino on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016. Loren Townsley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @lorentownsley

Suzanne Somers walks on stage during the Best of Las Vegas Show at The Venetian Las Vegas hotel-casino on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016. Loren Townsley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @lorentownsley

Craig Moon, the publisher of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, speaks during the Best of Las Vegas Show at The Venetian Las Vegas hotel-casino on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016. Loren Townsley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @lorentownsley

Carrot Top walks on the red carpet before the Best of Las Vegas Show at The Venetian Las Vegas hotel-casino on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016. Loren Townsley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @lorentownsley

Steve Connolly, left, speaks with Robin Leach on the red carpet before the Best of Las Vegas Show at The Venetian Las Vegas hotel-casino on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016. Loren Townsley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @lorentownsley

Pia Zadora walks on the red carpet before the Best of Las Vegas Show at The Venetian Las Vegas hotel-casino on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016. Loren Townsley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @lorentownsley

Phil Burton, from left, Toby Allen, Andrew Tierney and Michael Tierney, from the Human Nature show, walk on the red carpet before the Best of Las Vegas Show at The Venetian Las Vegas hotel-casino on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016. Loren Townsley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @lorentownsley

Bryan Cheatham, left, and Jennifer Romas pose on the red carpet before the Best of Las Vegas Show at The Venetian Las Vegas hotel-casino on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016. Loren Townsley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @lorentownsley

Suzanne Somers, center, and the rest of the celebrity guests wave goodbye to the crowd at the completion of the Best of Las Vegas Show at The Venetian Las Vegas hotel-casino on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016. Loren Townsley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @lorentownsley

Vinnie Favorito speaks during the Best of Las Vegas Show at The Venetian Las Vegas hotel-casino on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016. Loren Townsley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @lorentownsley

Steve Connolly speaks during the Best of Las Vegas Show at The Venetian Las Vegas hotel-casino on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016. Loren Townsley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @lorentownsley

By BROOKE WANSER
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Best Desserts, Best Dog Park and Best Showroom were among awards presented Saturday at the 35th annual Best of Las Vegas Awards inside The Venetian Theatre.

Each year, the Las Vegas Review-Journal polls readers on the best restaurants, performers, shops and more. This year, 227 winners were chosen. Ten awards were presented at the event, which included performances from The Chippendales, the cast of “SEXXY: The Show,” “Baz,” and Elvis impersonator Steve Connolly.

Suzanne Somers, Robin Leach, Carrot Top, Nathan Burton and several others presented the awards. In all, 1,400 tickets were sold for the event.

Somers, the event’s featured presenter, hit the red carpet in a Chinese-influenced minidress and yellow-gold rhinestone heels. Her husband’s penchant for doodling on Post-it notes inspired the pattern, and her daughter embroidered and sewed the dress.

“Handy family,” Somers said with a chuckle.

Other attendees’ garb ranged from bluejeans to floor-length gowns.

The event opened with a spirited rendition of “Here I Go Again,” by Whitesnake, performed by the cast of “Rock of Ages.”

Onstage, Somers donned three other dresses and lent her genial personality to the show. About the 25 books she has penned, Somers quipped, “I’m Irish; we either drink or we write. I do both.”

Winners were announced during the ceremony for the Best Spa (Qua Baths and Spa at Caesars Palace), Best Dog Park (Hydrant Club), Best Dessert (JinJu Chocolates), and Best Showroom (The Donny and Marie Showroom at the Flamingo), among others. The full list of winners can be found in special edition inside the paper.

“Way back when, it was kind of commonplace that they would do a show like this,” Review-Journal Publisher Craig Moon said. “But it’s probably the first show we’ve done in 15 years. We wanted to reinvigorate the Best of Las Vegas brand.”

Many nominated business owners and representatives attended the show. New York native Savvas Andrews owns the Bagel Cafe, which has won the Best Deli award 13 times.

When asked whether he thought he’d win this year’s award, Andrews laughed and said, “I really don’t know.”

Some people came to the event for curiosity, including 58-year-old Las Vegan Angie Hobbs.

“I just thought I’d come check it out because I read about it in the paper,” said Hobbs, who has lived in Las Vegas for 2½ years and came alone.

A performance from “Vegas! The Show” closed the event, earning a heavy round of applause. The curtain closed to an instrumental version of “Viva Las Vegas!”

Contact Brooke Wanser at bwanser@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Bwanser_LVRJ on Twitter.

 