Teen pedestrian hit in crosswalk on Jan. 20 dies early Friday

A 15-year-old girl hit by a car while in a west valley crosswalk Jan. 20 died Friday morning.

She was crossing Vegas Drive at Cimarron Road about 5:45 p.m. with another teen when a driver headed east on Vegas failed to yield and struck the first teen, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. C.J. Jenkins said Jan. 20.

She was taken to University Medical Center’s trauma unit. A Metro release said she died Friday morning at UMC.

The 71-year-old driver of a 2015 Fiat remained at the scene and impairment was not a factor.

The driver and the second teen pedestrian were not injured.

