Three children suffered minor injuries after a car struck one of them in crosswalk

Three children suffered minor injuries after a car struck one of them in a central valley crosswalk Sunday evening.

The children, all younger than 10, were crossing Martin Luther King Boulevard at Wyatt Avenue about 5:30 p.m. when a car turning left from Wyatt grazed one of them. The child was knocked into the other two children who both fell to the ground, Las Vegas police Lt. Corey Moon said.

The children were taken to the University Medical Center by their parents, but suffered only a few scratches. The driver has been cited, Moon said.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Find @MaxMichor on Twitter.