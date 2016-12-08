Three hospitalized after an ATV trailer rolls over

Three people were hospitalized after an ATV trailer rolled over in the northwest valley Thursday afternoon.

About 1:20 p.m. police responded to a crash at Homestead Road and Log Cabin Way near Durango Drive, Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said.

The crash involved a truck towing an ATV trailer and a sedan. The trailer rolled over, Meltzer said. Two were taken to University Medical Center, and one was taken to Centennial Hills Hospital, she said.

“No one appears to be in critical condition,” Meltzer said.

No further information was immediately available.

