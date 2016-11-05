Time change serves as reminder to replace smoke alarm batteries

As daylight saving time ends, Clark County officials are reminding people to change the batteries in household smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

The batteries should be changed at least twice a year, and officials said the start and end of daylight saving time are good times to get into the habit of doing so.

Clocks turn back one hour for the return of standard time at 2 a.m. Sunday. Daylight saving time will resume on March 12.

Some smoke alarms will sound when the battery is low, prompting residents to call 911 when there is no actual emergency.

Officials recommend that people replace smoke detectors every 10 years.

