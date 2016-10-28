Coroner’s office IDs man who died in motorcycle crash in North Las Vegas

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the man who died Thursday afternoon in a motorcycle crash as North Las Vegas resident Donald Dixon Jr.

Dixon was taken to University Medical Center, where he later died. North Las Vegas police initially reported that Dixon was 28, but the coroner’s office said he was 18.

North Las Vegas police responded to the crash about 12:20 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Donna Street and East Azure Avenue near East Centennial Parkway, police spokeswoman Ann Cavaricci said.

Arriving officers found that a motorcycle had collided with a car in the intersection. Dixon failed to stop at a posted stop sign prior to striking a four-door Dodge sedan. The sedan driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

