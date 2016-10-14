Crash closes eastbound Lake Mead near Pecos Friday morning

Eastbound lanes of East Lake Mead Boulevard near Pecos Road are closed after a crash Friday morning.

Metro responded to the crash about 6 a.m. at 3555 E. Lake Mead Blvd., near North Pecos Road. A driver drifted into the lane of another, causing the crash, Metro Lt. CJ Jenkins said. One person has nonlife-threatening injuries, he said.

All eastbound lanes of Lake Mead Boulevard between Pecos Road and Clifford Street are closed for the investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

