A three-car crash temporarily shut down traffic near Oakey and Jones boulevards late Monday night.

Lt. David Gordon with Metropolitan Police Department didn’t specify how many people were injured or whether drugs or alcohol were involved.

Gordon did say that nobody suffered life-threatening injuries.

He said the crash occurred about 11:15 a.m. and Jones will likely stay closed until about 12:45 a.m.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.