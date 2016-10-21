Downtown Las Vegas roads closing for tonight’s Pride parade

Las Vegas’ LGBT Pride parade is set to start tonight in downtown Las Vegas.

Road closures around the parade route are scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. The parade generally marches north on Fourth Street between Charleston Boulevard and Stewart Avenue and begins about 8 p.m.

The city of Las Vegas announced road closures on Fourth at Coolidge Avenue, and on Hoover and Bridger avenues. The roads will reopen immediately after the parade ends, around 10 p.m.

