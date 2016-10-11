Expect delays on 215 Beltway ramp to McCarran International Airport this weekend

Motorists should expect delays getting to and from McCarran International this weekend due to intermittent closures on the ramp linking the eastbound 215 Beltway and the Airport Connector, Clark County officials said.

The Airport Connector off-ramp will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, county spokesman Dan Kulin said. After that, the ramp will close nightly until Oct. 21.

Airport officials advised drivers to be aware of road restrictions and closures already in place around McCarran International, including the ongoing closure of the ramp connecting Sunset Road to the southbound Airport Connector, along with lane reductions on southbound Airport Connector. Access to the northbound Airport Connector from George Crockett Road remains closed, while the ramp linking westbound Warm Springs Road to the westbound 215 Beltway is also closed.

Drivers headed to McCarran from the eastbound Beltway will be detoured to Windmill Lane, and then to westbound 215, Kulin said. Motorists could also use Russell Road or Tropicana Avenue at the north end of the airport as an alternate route.

The closures are part of a larger $52.5 million project that calls for building a new flyover ramp and bridge connecting the southbound Airport Connector to the eastbound Beltway and widening the off-ramp from the eastbound Beltway to Warm Springs Road, Kulin said.

Construction is expected to finish by fall 2017. The project also calls for building a new bridge at the Warm Springs off-ramp and widening a bridge for traffic using the westbound Beltway over the Airport Connector.

