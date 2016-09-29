Frontier Airlines to offer expedited pre-check screening program

Frontier Airlines became the 19th airline to join the Transportation Security Administration’s PreCheck program, which allows expedited screening for vetted travelers, TSA officials announced Thursday.

A PreCheck symbol is printed on boarding passes that indicate whether passengers of Frontier and other carriers are eligible for the speedy screening, TSA officials said.

Travelers pay $85 to join PreCheck. In return, they’re assigned a “known traveler” number that lets them jump into a shorter security line for the next five years. Travelers are allowed to wear their shoes, belts and light jackets during screening, while laptop computers can remain in the bag.

The PreCheck program is provided at more than 180 airports across the country, including McCarran International. PreCheck registration offices are at: McCarran’s Terminal 1; EMSI, 2080 E. Flamingo Road, Suite 302 in Las Vegas; and an H&R Block office at 2801 N. Green Valley Parkway in Henderson.

