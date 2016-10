Traffic is flowing again following a two-car crash near Flamingo Road and Las Vegas Boulevard Tuesday morning.

The two drivers each claimed they had the green light about 4:20 a.m., said Lt. David Gordon with Metropolitan Police Department. They collided in the intersection.

One of the drivers went to the hospital, but is expected to live.

Metro continues to investigate.

