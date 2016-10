An investigation is underway in Arizona’s Golden Valley after the discovery of a man’s body on the side of the road early Tuesday evening.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said the corpse of an adult male was found at 5:20 p.m. on the side of Hermit Drive near Ligurta Road, northwest of Kingman.

Department spokeswoman Trish Carter said the man might have been struck by a vehicle. His name was withheld pending notification of kin.

An autopsy is pending and the investigation continues.