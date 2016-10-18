McCarran Airport dedicates nation’s second-tallest traffic control tower

Against the dazzling backdrop of the Las Vegas Strip, planes can be seen taking off and landing from high atop the nation’s second-tallest air traffic control tower that recently opened at McCarran International Airport.

The panoramic views from the 352-foot-tall structure allows controllers from the Federal Aviation Administration to clearly see where jetliners are headed, all with a vigilant eye toward safety.

“Las Vegas’ air system has been growing very rapidly and continues to do so,” FAA Administrator Michael Huerta said Tuesday during a dedication ceremony for the tower.

“Our job is to ensure controllers have the technology that they need, and that they have all the tools and space they need to keep the system safe,” Huerta said. The tower “ensures Las Vegas is well positioned for future growth.”

Even though it opened Aug. 28, the new air traffic control tower at McCarran was formally dedicated Tuesday in a ceremony attended by U.S. Sen. Harry Reid, R-Nev., FAA Administrator Miguel Huerta, Rep. Dina Titus, D-Las Vegas, and several local politicians.

The $111 million facility opened nearly a year behind schedule, delayed by two government shutdowns that were followed by the discovery of a massive construction error.

The tower is coming online as McCarran International reported 530,330 flights last year, along with a surge in passenger traffic not seen since 2007.

“It’s an exciting day for us,” said Rosemary Vassiliadis, director of Clark County’s Department of Aviation.

“We were so thrilled when we found out that Las Vegas was going to be approved for this state-of-the-art project,” Vassiliadis said. “And now that it’s completed, we know how great it will serve our travelers for decades to come.”

The scent of fresh paint permeated the hallways during a tour of the new tower, which stands as the second-tallest behind Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The 40 controllers working on the top floor, known as the cab, have 850 square feet of office space that offer unobstructed views of McCarran’s airfield and the Las Vegas Valley. On a clear day, the workers can see military jets passing through Nellis Air Force Base to the north, and smaller private planes at Henderson Executive Airport to the south.

“The controllers can see more of the field without having to turn their bodies, and potentially having their back to some of the traffic on the airfield,” said Scott French, the FAA transition manager who oversaw the move into the new tower.

“So far, the reception has been positive,” French said. “But it’s hard not to like something that’s brand new.”

The new facility includes a 52,800-square-foot, four-story office building at the tower’s base for Terminal Radar Approach Control, where another 49 controllers manage airborne planes within a 40-mile radius of McCarran’s airspace.

Back-up diesel generators, radar sensors and other infrastructure take up the first two floors of the TRACON building. The fourth floor is used for training and office space, while the controllers are housed inside a dimly lit room on the third floor.

Construction started five years ago, but came to a standstill due to government shutdowns that forced FAA workers to go on furlough in 2011 and 2013.

The project was further stalled when a serious construction error was spotted in early 2014. A chemical coating was supposed to be placed within walls, ducts and other dry areas to curb stachybotrys chartarum, a black mold that causes flu-like symptoms.

At the time, workers on the job site told the Las Vegas Review-Journal the chemical was placed in flexible ducts that were lubricated for installation, but the coating never adhered to the oily surfaces. As a result, flakes of the substance blew into rooms when crews tested the air conditioning and heating system.

The contractor, Walsh Construction of Chicago, removed and replaced the duct system, the FAA said. It was unclear how much it cost to complete the work, and the matter is tied up in litigation.

Before moving into the new tower, McCarran’s air traffic controllers underwent two days of testing that included work inside a high-tech simulator that re-creates their new view of the airfield, allowing them to give commands to digital planes.

Controllers moved into the new facility at 4 p.m. Aug. 28, but a few workers remained in the old tower to ensure a smooth transition. Within 11 hours, all operations were shut down at the airport’s old 185-foot-tall tower, which will be demolished shortly after the start of the new year.

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Find @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.