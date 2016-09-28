Posted 

NDOT gets additional $20 million in federal highway funds

NDOT gets additional $20 million in federal highway funds

web1_projectneon2_7106560.jpg
Meeting attendees discuss changes to I-15 on Wednesday, June 10, 2015, in Las Vegas. A public meeting was held regarding the overhaul of the Spaghetti Bowl. (James Tensuan/Las Vegas-Review Journal) Follow James Tensuan on Twitter @jtensuan

By ART MARROQUIN
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

The Nevada Department of Transportation has received another $20 million in federal highway funds to help pay for several projects statewide, including the $1 billion widening of the Spaghetti Bowl interchange in downtown Las Vegas known as Project Neon.

The money became available through a redistribution of the Federal Highway Administration’s fiscal year-end funds, NDOT spokesman Tony Illia said on Wednesday.

NDOT was allocated the funds after demonstrating that the full allotment would be spent for projects this year, Illia said. NDOT has secured more than $165 million in additional money over the past 12 years for state transportation projects.

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Find @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.

 

Comment section guidelines

The below comment section contains thoughts and opinions from users that in no way represent the views of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. This public platform is intended to provide a forum for users of reviewjournal.com to share ideas, express thoughtful opinions and carry the conversation beyond the article. Users must follow the guidelines under our Commenting Policy and are encouraged to use the moderation tools to help maintain civility and keep discussions on topic.

View Comments
Loading...