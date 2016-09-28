NDOT gets additional $20 million in federal highway funds

The Nevada Department of Transportation has received another $20 million in federal highway funds to help pay for several projects statewide, including the $1 billion widening of the Spaghetti Bowl interchange in downtown Las Vegas known as Project Neon.

The money became available through a redistribution of the Federal Highway Administration’s fiscal year-end funds, NDOT spokesman Tony Illia said on Wednesday.

NDOT was allocated the funds after demonstrating that the full allotment would be spent for projects this year, Illia said. NDOT has secured more than $165 million in additional money over the past 12 years for state transportation projects.

