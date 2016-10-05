Pedestrian dies after being hit by SUV on Jones Boulevard

A 30-year-old man died Tuesday after an SUV hit him on South Jones Boulevard north of West Edgewood Circle just after 5 p.m., according to police.

A Metropolitan Police Department release said the man, who wasn’t identified, was westbound when he was crossing outside of a crosswalk. A 2016 Honda CRV was heading north on South Jones in the center two-way turn lane when it hit the man.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at University Medical Center. This is the 85th traffic fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.