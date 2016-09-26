Plane bound for New Jersey diverted to Las Vegas because of smoke smell

A plane from Los Angeles landed safely in Las Vegas Monday morning after the smell of smoke was detected on board.

United Airlines Flight 1469 departed from Los Angeles International at 9:01 a.m. with 269 people aboard and was bound for Newark, New Jersey, United spokeswoman Maddie King said.

About 10 a.m., the smell of smoke coming from the cockpit was reported, though no smoke was visible, McCarran International Airport spokeswoman Christine Crews said.

Following the “emergency in air” call, the Boeing 777-200 landed safely at McCarran about 10:15 a.m., and the Clark County Fire Department gave an “all clear” at 10:22 a.m., Crews said.

The spokeswoman said that although the Fire Department cleared the aircraft of any immediate threats, it is unclear whether the aircraft had any mechanical problems.

King said maintenance crews are examining the aircraft, which should take off from Las Vegas about 3 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

Contact Christian Bertolaccini at cbertolaccini@reviewjournal.com and 702-383-0381. Follow @bertolaccinic on Twitter.