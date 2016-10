Las Vegas police have their fatal unit at what is being called a hit-and-run vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on Bruce Street.

Lt. David Gordon with Metropolitan Police Department said Monday morning the crash happened about 9:45 p.m. Sunday on Bruce between Owens and Searles avenues.

Traffic on Bruce between Owens and Searles remained closed as of 12:30 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.