Pumpkin in crosswalk reminds Las Vegas drivers to look out for pedestrians

For each of the past three years, pedestrian fatalities in the Las Vegas Valley have risen dramatically during the holiday season that begins around Halloween.

To help raise awareness of that fact, local law enforcement conducted a crosswalk enforcement Wednesday morning on North Eastern and East Harris avenues that featured a Clark County School District police officer dressed as a pumpkin.

The officer, Robert Mayer, wore the costume as he walked back and forth in a crosswalk.

Mayer said school police, joined by Las Vegas police and Nevada Highway Patrol troopers, cited more than 100 people between 8:30 a.m. and noon Wednesday as part of the enforcement effort. He said 79 of those citations were issued to drivers who failed to yield to pedestrians in the crosswalk.

Parents walking with children also were given Twinkle Treat Baskets to take home for for trick-or-treating. Twinkle Treat Baskets can be seen 100 yards away and help ensure that drivers will notice children on the street.

Twinkle Treat Baskets were developed by Soo Clinton and her husband, Scott, after she almost hit a child on Halloween 2011. This year, Twinkle Treat donated more than 1,500 baskets through safety events during the month.

Law enforcement officials hoped Wednesday’s event would serve as a reminder for drivers to watch out for excited children who may dart into the street as they run to parties or houses for candy.

On Halloween night in 2013, Brazyl Ward, now 9, was leaving a Halloween party dressed as a pink Power Ranger with her family at the church near Kim Elementary School, near the intersection of Tenaya and Peace ways. She was heading home and only a few steps into the road when she was hit.

“She’s excited for Halloween, asks about it all the time,” said her mother, Tiffany Ward, in a telephone interview Wednesday. “She doesn’t let what happened to her bother her.”

As part of Wednesday’s enforcement effort, the following safety tips were offered for pedestrians, parents and trick-or-treaters:

— Wear bright or reflective clothing.

— Wear lights or carry a flashlight.

— Cross only at corners or marked, midblock crosswalks.

— Make eye contact with drivers to assure they see you.

— If at intersections with signals, push the button and obey the signal.

— Never assume drivers will stop for you. Wait for them to motion you across.

— At signalized intersections, watch the right-turning vehicles. Make sure they know you are crossing and look left to assure all opposing traffic has stopped before stepping out.

— No child under 13 should be out after dark without a parent.

