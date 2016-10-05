Sections of Centennial Bowl traffic will tighten to 1 lane

Sections of the Centennial Bowl interchange in northwest Las Vegas will be reduced to one lane intermittently from now until June 2017 as crews complete a $47 million project that will connect U.S. Highway 95 to the 215 Beltway, the Nevada Department of Transportation said Wednesday.

Northbound U.S. Highway 95 will be reduced to a single lane between Craig Road and the Beltway from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday night to Friday morning, NDOT spokesman Tony Illia said.

During the same time frame, the southbound U.S. Highway 95 will be reduced to one lane between Durango Drive and Ann Road, Illia said. Drivers are advised to take alternate routes when possible.

Part of the Centennial Bowl project opened to commuters five months ago, when NDOT crews completed a ramp linking northbound U.S. 95 to the eastbound Beltway.

When the project wraps up next year, the Centennial Bowl is expected to become the second-busiest freeway exchange in Nevada, after the Spaghetti Bowl crossing of U.S. Highway 95 and Interstate 15 in downtown Las Vegas.

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Find @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.