Sunken section of Cheyenne Avenue prompts repairs

A 500-foot-long section of Cheyenne Avenue in North Las Vegas has sunk up to 2 feet in some sections, prompting the Nevada Department of Transportation to start making repairs Thursday night.

The $1.2 million emergency road repairs along Cheyenne, between Martin Luther King Boulevard and Commerce Street, will be completed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly until Nov. 11, NDOT spokesman Tony Illia said. Motorists were urged to take alternate routes when possible, but at least one travel lane will remain open in each direction of Cheyenne during the work.

“Expansive and collapsible soil conditions” have caused Cheyenne to sink, Illia said. About 110,000 pounds of a structural polymer resin will be injected into the ground, aimed at filling voids and weak areas of the roadway, Illia said.

“It’s an innovative solution that takes half the time and cost of a traditional repair,” Illia said. “This is a surgical solution that lifts the pavement to grade and strengthens the substructure with minimal traffic disruptions.”

