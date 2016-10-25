Three killed in head-on collision near Lake Havasu City identified

The Arizona Department of Public Safety has identified three people who were killed Saturday in a head-on collision five miles north of Lake Havasu City.

DPS said Anthony Ruiz, 23, Victorville, California was southbound in the northbound lane of State Route 95 at approximately 5:32 p.m. when the vehicle he was driving struck a northbound SUV driven by Rebekah Morgden, 53, and carrying passenger Marlene Shand, 80, both of Fort Mohave, Arizona.

All three victims were pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, which remains under investigation.