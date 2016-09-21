Posted 

Transportation officials seek input on plans for Highway 95 at Charleston


By ART MARROQUIN
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

The Nevada Department of Transportation will hold a meeting Thursday to gather input about plans to improve traffic flows for the U.S. Highway 95 interchange at Charleston Boulevard.

The meeting is set for 4 to 7 p.m. at the East Las Vegas Community Center’s ballroom, 250 N. Eastern Ave. Written or emailed comments can also be submitted through Oct. 7 by writing to Rick Splawinski, project manager, 1263 S. Stewart St., Carson City, Nevada, 89712, or by sending an email to RSplawinski@dot.state.nv.us.

Plans call for rebuilding the interchange, adding highway auxiliary lanes between Charleston and Eastern and widening Charleston between Honolulu Street and Lamb Boulevard, NDOT officials said. Environmental studies are underway for the project, with final design expected to start in 2018. Construction on the two-year project is scheduled to begin in 2019.

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Find @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.

 

Comment section guidelines

The below comment section contains thoughts and opinions from users that in no way represent the views of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. This public platform is intended to provide a forum for users of reviewjournal.com to share ideas, express thoughtful opinions and carry the conversation beyond the article. Users must follow the guidelines under our Commenting Policy and are encouraged to use the moderation tools to help maintain civility and keep discussions on topic.

View Comments
Loading...