Transportation officials seek input on plans for Highway 95 at Charleston

The Nevada Department of Transportation will hold a meeting Thursday to gather input about plans to improve traffic flows for the U.S. Highway 95 interchange at Charleston Boulevard.

The meeting is set for 4 to 7 p.m. at the East Las Vegas Community Center’s ballroom, 250 N. Eastern Ave. Written or emailed comments can also be submitted through Oct. 7 by writing to Rick Splawinski, project manager, 1263 S. Stewart St., Carson City, Nevada, 89712, or by sending an email to RSplawinski@dot.state.nv.us.

Plans call for rebuilding the interchange, adding highway auxiliary lanes between Charleston and Eastern and widening Charleston between Honolulu Street and Lamb Boulevard, NDOT officials said. Environmental studies are underway for the project, with final design expected to start in 2018. Construction on the two-year project is scheduled to begin in 2019.

