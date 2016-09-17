Home on the playground? Burros roam onto elementary school in Arizona

PEORIA, Ariz. — A suburban Phoenix elementary school has received some wild visitors.

Staff members spotted four burros walking onto the playground of Vistancia Elementary in the city of Peoria on Thursday morning.

Peoria Unified School District spokeswoman Erin Dunsey says employees saw the burros enter the grounds through a parking lot. The animals then went to the playground and left through a side gate.

Dunsey says the burros were there only briefly and before any students had arrived. Nobody was hurt.

Peoria police spokesman Brandon Sheffert says authorities received a call about burros running on a golf course and believes they were the same animals.

Officials with the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, which oversees wild burro adoptions, say it’s unusual to see the animals in a residential area. Anyone who encounters burros shouldn’t approach or feed them.