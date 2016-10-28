BLM to remove 1,100 horses from Northern Nevada sage grouse habitat

ELKO — The federal Bureau of Land Management is planning to remove 1,100 wild horses from a part of Northern Nevada that also contains sage grouse habitat.

The helicopter gather in the Owyhee area is scheduled to begin Tuesday, according to the Elko Daily Free Press .

BLM Nevada Wild Horse and Burro Program Manager Alex Shepherd said the gather is meant to cut down on the overpopulation of wild horses in the area, which has been marked as priority sage grouse habitat.

The removed horses will be taken to the Palomino Valley Wild Horse and Burro Adoption Center near Reno, where they will be prepared for the BLM adoption program.