Las Vegas water utility issues warning about impostors

The Las Vegas Valley Water District has issued a warning about people posing as employees of the public utility.

People claiming to represent the water district have been going door to door asking to enter homes to acquire water samples or test the tap water, the utility said.

“LVVWD employees will NEVER request access to customer homes,” the district said in a statement.

All official vehicles have the water district’s blue and yellow logo, and all water district employees have badges with the same logo, their employee number and photo. Typically the shirts of employees are bright green or orange, but sometimes they wear blue work shirts with the district’s logo.

Employees never collect payments at the homes of customers, the district said.

Those who are concerned about someone who has approached or called their home may call 702-870-4194 during regular business hours. After hours, they may call the water district’s emergency number at 702-258-3150.

