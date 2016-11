Water spilled onto the street and sidewalk after a water main break on Paradise Road just north of East Desert Inn Road early Friday morning.

The break caused water to muddy parts of the road and sidewalk in front of the Courtyard Las Vegas Convention Center at 3275 Paradise Road. The cause of the break was not immediately clear early Friday morning.

Lane restrictions remain in effect as of 7 a.m.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.