Woman, 21, killed in rollover crash in the northwest Las Vegas valley

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the 21-year-old woman killed in a Saturday rollover crash in the northwest valley.

Iechondra Iciss-Frantasha Harris of Las Vegas died just after midnight Saturday after she lost control of her Chevy Impala on the 215 Beltway westbound, near North Durango Drive, Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Chelsea Stuenkel said.

The Impala overturned, and Harris, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the car, Stuenkel said Saturday. The coroner ruled her death an accident.

