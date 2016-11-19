World Day of Remembrance slated Sunday for road crash victims

Las Vegas’ first World Day of Remembrance ceremony and gathering will be held Sunday to recognize road crash victims.

The event, which will take place at 2 p.m. at Palm Mortuary, 1325 Main St., is a way for people to honor their loved ones, Eric Breen, director of UNLV’s Vulnerable Road Users Project said in a statement.

During a 3 p.m. ceremony of remembrance, attendees will be able to place an ornament personalized for their loved one on a memorial tree. An artist will be on hand at 2 p.m. to personalize each ornament, Breen said.

The effort is being led by the Vision Zero Network and the National Coalition for Safer Roads, focusing on speed-related fatalities. There have been 192 fatalities in Clark County in 2016, Breen said.

Events across the nation will be tied together using the #WDR2016, #CrashNotAccident and #SpeedKills hashtags, as well as yellow flowers and other shared symbols, Breen said.

Contact Jessica Terrones at jterrones@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @JessATerrones on Twitter.