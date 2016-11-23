Barrier-breaking books that are diverse — but not about diversity

This is my sixth year highlighting favorite books that are diverse but not about diversity. I get a lot of raised eyebrows and questions about this peculiar genre.

Well, there are a lot of books out there that are diverse and about diversity — meaning that they are written by an author from a minority group and are specifically about that particular group’s unique life experiences.

For example, Jennine Capo Crucet’s “Make Your Home Among Strangers” is a devastating story about the trade-offs a first-generation college student makes when she leaves home for that “better life” all immigrant parents wish for their children. Lizet’s experiences are universal to any first-in-their-family to attend college. But her Cuban-American identity struggle in the shadow of the circa-2000 Elian Gonzalez drama makes for a story that has particular resonance for Latino readers.

This is fantastic — obviously, writers of color often pursue literature in order to tell their own stories.

Equally wonderful, however, is when an author gets to write for a very broad audience on a topic not specifically associated with his or her ethnicity.

As Puerto Rican novelist and founder of La Casita Grande Editores, a new publishing house specializing in Latino and Caribbean literature, Jonathan Marcantoni recently told me, “The biggest challenge in the Latino publishing scene is getting stories that go outside of immigration, identity and the American Dream narrative, which is what Latino authors are stuck in. It’s almost an unspoken rule that if you tell a story, it has to include one of these things, and as a result there aren’t too many science fiction, crime or romance novels written by Latinos and other writers of color that stand on their own as genre works.”

This is why it’s so important to highlight when such authors and books do come along — they have stories to tell that are meant for everyone and aren’t anchored by the few topics that have been deemed authentic and acceptable for nonwhite authors.

So here are the top three barrier-breaking books I read in 2016.

First, “Night at the Fiestas: Stories” by Kirstin Valdez Quade. This is a book I internally summarized as short stories about children being traumatized by their callous parents’ enigmatic behavior. An excerpt:

“When she’d taken off the dress today, Monica hadn’t even felt cold, so filled was she with the dark exhilaration of punishing Cordelia. In giving away Cordelia’s lovely, meaningless inheritance, she’d made an adversary of her 7-year-old daughter, and now even that she held against her.”

The stories aren’t all about parents and children, but if you like lots of relationship-driven, quietly tense scenarios that veer toward being too painful to read, Valdez Quade delivers it in beautiful prose.

Next, something more my cup of tea: A business book written by someone even more unique than a black swan — a Hispanic quantitative analyst who left the loving embrace of Goldman Sachs for the high-flying world of high-tech startups.

Part bootstrap how-to, part insider look at the machinations of venture capital, “Chaos Monkeys: Obscene Fortune and Random Failure in Silicon Valley” by Antonio Garcia Martinez begins with a biting description of what it’s like to be a product manager at a conference room table with Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg. It skyrockets from there.

“Chaos Monkeys” is not without its faults — Garcia Martinez is emblematic of a sexist, high-tech bro culture and giddily compounds it with references to his being a Latin lover. But if you already can’t stand spoiled, entitled Silicon Valley types yet crave an insider look, you’ll enjoy this book.

Last is “IQ: A gritty, emotional, and clever thriller about a brilliant young private detective helping inner-city Los Angeles residents,” by Joe Ide.

Ide, a Japanese-American author serves up an uber-smart, clean-eating Sherlock who just happens to live in the ‘hood. This description doesn’t do “IQ” justice, because there’s nothing in this book that is pat, or even completely familiar.

Isaiah Quintabe is so urban cool that he alternates between being an action hero and steering lady callers to his apartment away from his pet chicken (I.Q. takes payment from his clients in cooked and raw foodstuffs, among other things).

He is darkly moody and, of course, breathtakingly clever. In short, he’s as captivating as the South Central Los Angeles characters he dwells among. Don’t miss it.

Esther Cepeda’s email address is estherjcepeda@washpost.com. Follow her on Twitter, @estherjcepeda.

