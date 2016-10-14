Kim Kardashian cancels Vegas gig while she recovers from trauma after robbery

Traumatized Kim Kardashian canceled a Halloween weekend gig at club Hakkasan because she’s emotionally recuperating from an armed robbery.

Pop/DJ act The Chainsmokers (“Closer,” “Roses”) will perform instead on Oct. 28.

Kardashian is expected to schedule a replacement event at the club at some point in 2016, as it’s said Hakkasan possibly pays her $250,000 per appearance.

According to reports:

On Oct. 2, five gunmen dressed as police strong-armed past apartment building security in Paris, where she was staying.

“Where is the wife of the rapper?” a robber asked the concierge, a reference to husband Kanye West, who was performing in New York that night.

Kardashian, 35, was alone, in a robe, when the men woke her. They were described only as middle-aged white men.

She feared she’d be raped. They put her in a tub, ankles and wrists bound.

“I have kids. Take anything you want. Please don’t kill me,” she repeated in distress.

Gunmen took a $4.5 million ring, $6 million in other jewels, and a phone, then fled on bicycles.

She was able to free herself of constraints and scream for help.

Kardashian turns 36 on Oct. 21, but the club party was slated as a birthday party for a week later, a common routine for celebrity gigs in clubs.

ACTING IS WHAT ACTORS DO

Clark County used social media on Wednesday to bust actor Shia LaBeouf’s latest stunt, a Monday “wedding” at Viva Las Vegas chapel, streamed live by TMZ.

“Our records show no marriage license for Shia LaBeouf & Mia Goth. A commitment ceremony was performed,” the government reported on Twitter after fielding calls from media asking for the couple’s public marriage records.

Reminder: LaBeouf has piled up so many goofs over the years, it’s hard to take anything he does seriously. He’s reportedly plagiarized other artists, been arrested for not leaving a Walgreens, and worn a bag on his head on a red carpet.

It’s possible the couple legally married in a courthouse somewhere. Or maybe they want to feel married without the paperwork.

A third possibility is LaBeouf is an attention-seeking dillweed.

LANCE BASS’ PIPE DREAM

Lance Bass of the defunct boy band *NSync is “so jealous” of rival boy band Backstreet Boys for landing a 2017 residency at Planet Hollywood.

“Oh my gosh, the ultimate dream of an artist is to get a residency in Las Vegas,” Bass told “Entertainment Tonight.”

“You get to stay in the same hotel every single night. That right there is just worth it to me.”

It would make more sense for *NSync to get a Vegas residency than Backstreet Boys, because *NSync was bigger back in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

But the breakout singer of *NSync was solo star Justin Timberlake, and he has never given an indication he’s ready for a Vegas reunion run.

The Backstreet Boys, however: Can you even name any of the five of them? (Careful, Backstreet Boys fans, I’m just playing with you.)

TOGA, TOGA, TOGA

Dayclub pools are coming to an autumnal close soon, and that means indoor dayclubs are getting ready to open for the winter.

The Palms’ Ghostbar Dayclub relaunches Oct. 22.

Marquee Dayclub Dome in The Cosmopolitan kicks off Oct. 29-30.

And Lavo Brunch begins with a Halloween-themed brunch Oct. 29.

Meanwhile, Venus pool dayclub will close its season Saturday with the kind of party that tourism execs rarely throw: A toga party.

Why do event planners eschew toga parties? Are they afraid guys would turn into little stranger-danger Donald Trumps under their togas? Hopefully not.

Saturday’s Venus party opens at 11 a.m. There’s no cover charge. The first 300 people get free togas.

Or you can wear your own toga.

Hold on, who owns their own toga?

HOME TWEET HOME

Rio headliner @pennjillette, on newly minted Nobel winner Bob Dylan playing The Cosmopolitan Thursday night: “I’ll be hearing the Nobel prize winner in literature singing in a Las Vegas casino tonight. Hard to imagine a better world than this.”

SIGHTINGS

Frank Sinatra granddaughter AJ Lambert joined with Theo Schoenegger (executive chef of Sinatra in Wynn) to give lunch and storytelling to third-graders who have perfect attendance at Dean Petersen Elementary.

Doug Elfman can be reached at delfman@reviewjournal.com. He blogs at reviewjournal.com/elfman. On Twitter: @VegasAnonymous.