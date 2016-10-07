Watch where you sit if you’re ever invited to David Copperfield’s place

Do you like pranks? Because MGM headliner David Copperfield has a collapsible chair he’ll let you sit in until he pulls a hidden string and sends you to the floor.

Copperfield pulled this prank on Wall Street Journal reporter Candace Taylor while she was interviewing him for a Thursday feature on his fancy homes.

“CRASH,” she wrote in the WSJ. “I’m sitting in a chair, and the next I’m on the floor, staring up at the soaring ceiling of David Copperfield’s Manhattan penthouse.”

“And what’s missing,” Copperfield reportedly told her “gleefully” after her tumble, “is you put a bullet there so it pops, and BAM! You get a big bang.”

The illusionist, who’s worth about $800 million, according to Forbes, just bought an eight-bedroom/one-nightclub Summerlin mansion for $17.55 million, Taylor reports.

More interesting, he turned the Vegas mansion’s 25-space garage into an arcade featuring bowling, skee ball and a working ice cream truck. Inside the house: A hippo head from a Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade float.

RUSSELL PETERS SELLING MANSIONS

Russell Peters, one of the world’s top-grossing comics, reportedly is selling two homes in California and another in Toronto, but he appears to be keeping his Vegas homes.

Peters put a price tag of $11.95 million on a Malibu mansion he bought for $4.725 million two years ago (10,000 square feet, nine bedrooms, nine full baths, two half-baths, a wrap-around patio, sauna, gym and pool), the LA Times reports.

He’s also selling a 5,857-square-foot Studio City home for roughly $2.8 million after buying it in 2009 for $1.96 million, Variety reports.

And he has listed a 7,500-square-foot place outside Toronto, where he was raised, for $3.749 million.

Variety says that leaves him with at least a home in Woodland Hills, California, a condo off the Vegas Strip, and a “hum-drum” tract house in a gated Henderson neighborhood.

This would appear to be less about needing cash than doing business. In 2015, Forbes listed the arena performer as earning $19 million in a year, $9 million more than Louis CK.

His next special, “Almost Famous,” debuts Friday on Netflix.

ROUSEY HELPS RESCUERS

UFC star Ronda Rousey is auctioning her fight shorts, replica championship belt and other items to raise money for The Shade Tree shelter and Noah’s Animal House.

Shade Tree sheltered 4,000 women and 2,000 children who fled domestic abuse last year. Noah’s is part of Shade Tree and sheltered victims’ 1,000 pets in the past eight years.

She’s also giving away gloves and a jersey to the winner of a social media contest. Interested? Go to RondaRousey.net and click on “charity.”

SAWCHUCK TRYING FOR ‘LIVE WITH KELLY’

Planet Hollywood illusionist Murray Sawchuck has made the list of 20 candidates competing to guest-host one episode of “Live with Kelly” Ripa.

And all Sawchuck did was submit to producers a no-frills video of himself greeting Ripa and asking for a shot.

If you want to vote for Murray, search for his Facebook page for the contest. If he makes it to the top five, he appears on the show Oct. 17, and the winner co-hosts Oct. 21.

LIL JON’S MUSIC VIDEO IN VEGAS

Lil Jon’s newest music video for “Take It Off,” featuring Yandel and Becky G, is based in Las Vegas, just as Lil Jon often is.

The Hakkasan Group nightclub headliner set most of the video in MGM’s club Hakkasan. The quick-edit club video has picked up a modest 200,000 views since debuting Tuesday. He returns to Hakkasan Oct. 14.

Many Vegas DJs and headliners have cut similarly flashy music videos on the Strip. The one with the most lasting resonance (probably) is Lil Wayne’s 2009 “Lollipop,” mostly because the song has legs, but the video is striking.

Doug Elfman can be reached at delfman@reviewjournal.com. He blogs at reviewjournal.com/elfman. On Twitter: @VegasAnonymous.