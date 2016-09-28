Sun City Summerlin-commissioned study finds area’s crime rate lower than rest of Clark County

The most comprehensive study of individual and property crimes ever undertaken for Sun City and some of its Summerlin surroundings has revealed that the area is safer and more secure than the rest of Clark County, the state of Nevada and the nation as a whole.

The study, commissioned and financed earlier this year by the Sun City Summerlin Board of Directors, was conducted over a two-month period by Norton Consulting & Investigations, a private firm at 6600 W. Charleston Blvd.

According to the investigation, “Sun City Summerlin’s crime risk is relatively low as compared to the county, state and nation. Projections of the future indicate that this should remain.”

The findings were made public by Edward C. Norton, head of the firm, during a recent meeting of the Sun City Residents’ Forum. And according to an extensive report, the same comforting conclusion was determined for other sectors of Summerlin and North Las Vegas, including the Arbors, Trails, TPC, sections of Desert Shores and areas of northwest Las Vegas.

Conducted in April and May, and employing a system known as Security Gauge — which is used in assessing crime and future risks — the report singled out the importance of community awareness to crime.

“Community awareness and involvement, which is very apparent with this community, will help to deter and detect some crime,” the report says. “It is important to point out that on a scale of one to five — one being the highest rating, or best rating — Security Gauge rated this community as a one.”

The wide area chosen for the survey is referred to as “the community.” It includes all of Sun City as well as the substantial peripheral zone.

“To conduct Security Gauge, a point depicted as the center of Sun City was used. The radius for the (study) is three miles. This brings in the areas surrounding the community,” the report explained.

According to numerous colored maps in the report, which are integral to putting different types of crimes into perspective and differentiating their degree of seriousness — as well as their potential risks — the center of the three-mile radius for the survey would have been somewhere close to Tavern at the Falls at Highland Falls Golf Course. The furthest points in the radius, as shown on the maps, were well beyond Sun City, in some cases taking in whole peripheral communities, including entire gated communities.

In explaining reasons why the study was undertaken, the report says that Sun City’s “computer lab and quilting shop had been burglarized, and there were three attempted armed robberies within the community. Due to this activity there was concern as to the security of the community.”

While the Norton firm was asked to concentrate on how to better secure Sun City Summerlin Community Association properties, such as its four community centers, three golf courses and two restaurants, the findings also included a series of general suggestions for residents to maintain closer awareness of the security of their homes.

All crimes committed in the last five years were surveyed, ranging from burglaries and other property offenses to armed robberies and other violent crimes. In comparing the degree of crimes in the area within the radius to the rest of the county, state and nation, the report said, “This community is lower in all categories.”

While the study focused on offenses committed in the past and present, it also projected crimes for the next five years. Regarding future risks, the report said, “There is a prediction of property crimes decreasing and a slight increase in violent crimes, specifically robbery. The increase may be driven by the recent robbery attempts in the community.”

Among the report’s recommendations, “The Northwest and North sides should have more patrolling and community awareness as to the potential for increases in crime risk.”

“We will go ahead with all of the recommendations in the report,” said David Steinman, chairman of the Sun City Board of Directors. “But it is very important for residents to understand that they also have to do things for themselves, such as Neighborhood Watches. We can’t always expect the police to be there, especially when it comes to preventing a crime.”

Herb Jaffe was an op-ed columnist and investigative reporter for most of his 39 years at the Star-Ledger of Newark, N.J. His most recent novel, “Double Play,” is now available. Contact him at hjaffe@cox.net.